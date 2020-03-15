Letter: Conservation fund preserves Missouri’s nature

In these politically divided times, it’s understandable to think we as a country can’t agree on anything. But we have seen how the beauty and value of nature bring seemingly intractable sides together.
That’s why it’s commendable that Sen. Roy Blunt has co-sponsored legislation to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. For more than 50 years, the fund has been a critical tool for preserving our country’s natural wonders. It has provided money to help protect some of Missouri’s most special places and ensure recreational access for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. Missouri has received approximately $144 million from this fund over the past five decades, protecting places such as the Mark Twain National Forest, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge and Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.
The bipartisan legislation Blunt is cosponsoring would ensure the fund receives the full $900 million authorized each year from federal offshore oil and gas revenues. Fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund would not only be good for protecting Missouri’s natural spaces, it would help boost our economy, create jobs and increase tourism — all at no cost to the taxpayer.
Adam McLane • Maplewood
State Director of The Nature Conservancy in Missouri