Letter: Conservative co-morbidity claim not medically accurate

A popular right-wing rationalization is that coronavirus statistics are overstated because most deaths were due to a co-morbidity . What they fail to acknowledge is that people often live a long time after a diagnosis of, say heart disease or diabetes. What killed many of them at this time, this year, was contracting the coronavirus.

Many of our nearly 230,000 loved ones would still be alive, taking their heart medications or insulin, if the Trump administration had controlled the virus like other countries did. We cannot shrug this off with a Trump-being-Trump acceptance. We cannot dismiss it as, “It is what it is.” It must not be what it is.