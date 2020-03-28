Letter: Conservative media needs to take more responsibility

Regarding “The conservative media echo chamber is a threat to America’s public health” (March 2): Congratulations to columnist Kevin McDermott for pointing out what should be obvious, but will no doubt be lost on the faithful fans of Rush Limbaugh and Fox News. While there is no question that both the right- and left-wing media machines report toxic half-truths to feed their bases, some of the news is more harmful than others.
To McDermott’s point, ultimately it is the leaders at both KMOX and Fox News who bear the responsibility. The leaders of both of these media corporations owe the American public an apology for allowing inaccurate and uninformed information concerning the severity of the coronavirus to go public. All for more revenue. Shame on them.
Michael Boudinet • Washington, Mo.
