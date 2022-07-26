Letter: Conservative opinions too often seem to get short shrift

The letter “Newspaper still on front lines fighting for truth, democracy” (July 10) describes newspapers, notably the Post-Dispatch, as “the backbone of democracy.” If so, I think this spine needs serious reparative surgery. Only Congress fares worse in public trust than the news media.

I believe the commentary staff ridicules or ignores conservatives. The Post-Dispatch’s credibility suffered in my judgment because of two-plus years of overplayed coverage of Donald Trump.

The newspaper does seem to cover sports and local news competently. But if the paper disappears, I think the St. Louis area and our nation’s democracy will surely survive.

Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood