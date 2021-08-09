Letter: Conservatives all over the map on personal choices

Regarding “Biden’s COVID-19 strategy thwarted by anti-vaxxers, delta variant” (July 29): Some conservatives say it’s their right not to wear a mask and that government shouldn’t tell them what to do. They also say I don’t have the right to a safe, legal abortion that affects my life, health and body. In this instance, they think government should tell me what I can do.
Conservatism moves the goal posts whenever it is convenient. It’s so hard to keep track of my rights these days and government’s place in our lives. Mask wearing being a public health issue affecting the lives of each person in a community, the other my life choice.
Stephanie Tranen • Clayton