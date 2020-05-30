Letter: Conservatives are not as gullible as letter claims
0 comments

Letter: Conservatives are not as gullible as letter claims

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Spotify Alex Jones

FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Conn. The music streaming service Spotify says it has removed some episodes of â€œThe Alex Jones Showâ€ podcast for violating its hate content policy. The company said late Wednesday that it takes reports of hate content seriously and reviews any podcast or song reported by customers. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

 Tamir Kalifa

Regarding “Don’t always count on conservative media for truth” (May 24): This letter is misleading. The Arizona couple allegedly drank the caustic chemical “chloroquine phosphate” based on President Donald Trump’s statements. It was their fish tank cleaner, and they knew it. It was labeled as not for human consumption. Lord help anyone who drinks any strong chemical just because the person heard or read of it as some sort of cure.

Finally, anyone who considers InfoWars and Alex Jones as credible media sources is a fool, and sensible people know it. Conservatives are smarter than the letter writer gives us credit for.

Phil Henning • Smithton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports