Letter: Conservatives are not as gullible as letter claims

Regarding “Don’t always count on conservative media for truth” (May 24): This letter is misleading. The Arizona couple allegedly drank the caustic chemical “chloroquine phosphate” based on President Donald Trump’s statements. It was their fish tank cleaner, and they knew it. It was labeled as not for human consumption. Lord help anyone who drinks any strong chemical just because the person heard or read of it as some sort of cure.
Finally, anyone who considers InfoWars and Alex Jones as credible media sources is a fool, and sensible people know it. Conservatives are smarter than the letter writer gives us credit for.
Phil Henning • Smithton
