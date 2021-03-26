 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Conservatives complaints of ‘cancel culture’ are phony
0 comments

Letter: Conservatives complaints of ‘cancel culture’ are phony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oh, what a birthday week for Dr. Seuss books

FILE - First graders listen as "The Cat in the Hat" is read to them at Chapman Elementary School in Spartanburg, S.C. on March 2, 2007, in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday. More than 1.2 million copies of stories by the children’s author sold in the first week of March 2021, following the news that his estate was pulling six books because of racial and ethnic stereotyping. For days virtually every book in the top 20 on Amazon’s bestseller list was by Dr. Seuss. According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of retail sales, the top sellers weren’t even the books being withdrawn. “The Cat in the Hat” sold more than 100,000 copies. (Tim Kimzey/Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP, File)

 Tim Kimzey

Regarding “Oh, what a birthday week for Dr. Seuss books” (March 12): A new political boogeyman is upon us as conservatives claim to be victimized by the scourge of cancel culture, but America can’t afford another manufactured issue to divide us. There’s plenty of angst with the perceived cancel culture to go around. For every challenge to Dr. Seuss books, there are as many to “Harry Potter” and “To Kill A Mockingbird.” While the right may express outrage at the current content warning on “Sesame Street,” not long ago it demanded Bert and Ernie get in the closet.

If examples of such a culture are former President Donald Trump getting banned from Twitter and Simon & Schuster canceling Sen. Josh Hawley’s book deal, so are the treatments of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Anita Noelle Green, the banned Miss USA transgender contestant.

Conservatives may want to rail against those who tried to silence lawmakers opposing the electoral count on Jan. 6, but that seems offset by speakers at the “Save America” rally who urged the audience to march to the Capitol to disrupt the proceedings. Taking away Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s committee assignments has been called a “cancel” but that seems no different than sidelining Dr. Anthony Fauci or censuring Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Moreover, since Americans voice their opinions at the polls, it’s only logical that voting restrictions being pushed through various state legislatures would be well within any definition of cancel culture.

Conservatives can claim persecution with a catchy phrase, but that doesn’t make it so.

John McDonald • Ferguson

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports