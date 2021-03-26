Letter: Conservatives complaints of ‘cancel culture’ are phony

Regarding “Oh, what a birthday week for Dr. Seuss books” (March 12): A new political boogeyman is upon us as conservatives claim to be victimized by the scourge of cancel culture, but America can’t afford another manufactured issue to divide us. There’s plenty of angst with the perceived cancel culture to go around. For every challenge to Dr. Seuss books, there are as many to “Harry Potter” and “To Kill A Mockingbird.” While the right may express outrage at the current content warning on “Sesame Street,” not long ago it demanded Bert and Ernie get in the closet.
If examples of such a culture are former President Donald Trump getting banned from Twitter and Simon & Schuster canceling Sen. Josh Hawley’s book deal, so are the treatments of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Anita Noelle Green, the banned Miss USA transgender contestant.
Conservatives may want to rail against those who tried to silence lawmakers opposing the electoral count on Jan. 6, but that seems offset by speakers at the “Save America” rally who urged the audience to march to the Capitol to disrupt the proceedings. Taking away Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s committee assignments has been called a “cancel” but that seems no different than sidelining Dr. Anthony Fauci or censuring Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Moreover, since Americans voice their opinions at the polls, it’s only logical that voting restrictions being pushed through various state legislatures would be well within any definition of cancel culture.