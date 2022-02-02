 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Conservatives don’t need liberals’ advice on child-rearing

Challenged Books

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison stands beside other books that have been challenged in several school districts in the St. Louis region. The Wentzville school board last week voted 4-3 to remove "The Bluest Eye" from its high school libraries.

 Photo by Joseph Cooke, Post-Dispatch

Regarding the letter “Republican parents hypocritical about school curriculum” (Jan. 30): Republicans like me are not “pounding the table,” as the letter claims, about choosing what our children are taught. We leave that up to the Democrats, who I think should be classified as liberals. Democrats behave as if everything is a choice, no matter what the law already is. However, liberals should never tell me that I do not know what is best for my children. Guess what? Republicans will raise their children, and people like me will choose to do it in a conservative manner.

And regarding the letter “Put unvaccinated patients at the back of the line for hospital beds” (Jan. 3): Are these advocates willing to also screen heart attack and stroke patients for adherence to a 100% healthy lifestyle? The coronavirus is an inhaled, airborne disease. We cannot punish people for breathing.

Ann Craig • St. Peters

