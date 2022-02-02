Letter: Conservatives don’t need liberals’ advice on child-rearing

Regarding the letter “Republican parents hypocritical about school curriculum” (Jan. 30): Republicans like me are not “pounding the table,” as the letter claims, about choosing what our children are taught. We leave that up to the Democrats, who I think should be classified as liberals. Democrats behave as if everything is a choice, no matter what the law already is. However, liberals should never tell me that I do not know what is best for my children. Guess what? Republicans will raise their children, and people like me will choose to do it in a conservative manner.