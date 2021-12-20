 Skip to main content
Letter: Conservatives love corporate profits more than workers
Amazon workers in Alabama get a do-over in union election

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, based on objections to the first vote in a rare move. The decision was first announced on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

 Jay Reeves

I recently read about a conservative who said the solution to supply chain issues was to ignore union contracts, violate labor laws and have the military step in. Wow, I knew conservatives were absolutely opposed to paying working people livable wages, but, seriously, call in the military as an alternative?

Granted, these are my personal generalizations based on a conversation with one person, but I guess it's OK when conservatives support protecting corporate profits from the horrors of workers making a living wage. I guess they think the problem with America is working people make too much money. I suppose if Amazon had to pay workers a living wage, Jeff Bezos might not be able to afford a new spaceship every year, and that's clearly more important than workers having a decent life, of course.

Perhaps the next step would be to arrest labor-rights advocates and hold them incommunicado indefinitely without trial, followed by having military units fire on those protesting for a better wage. Maybe corporate shanty towns and corporate script will be coming back in style soon. If conservatives take back the House and Senate, it probably will be.

Russ Bullman • East Alton

