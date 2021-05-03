Letter: Consider energy needed to produce an electric vehicle

Regarding " Biden plan for cleaner power system faces daunting obstacles " (April 26): Even as we expand our capacity to generate electric power over the next couple of decades, the conversion of vehicles from fossil fuel to electricity will create a significant additional demand for electricity.

Currently, the production of electric vehicles generates significantly more emissions than the production of a conventional vehicle, primarily due to the emissions currently generated in producing the electric vehicles' battery systems. One study has suggested that an electric vehicle and a fossil-fueled car must be driven over 20,000 miles before the electric vehicle catches up with the fossil-fueled car in terms of total emissions resulting from both production and operation. And even at 50,000 miles, the savings in emissions of the electric vehicle is not yet significant.