 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Consider energy needed to produce an electric vehicle
0 comments

Letter: Consider energy needed to produce an electric vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carper urges tough US rules barring gas-powered cars by 2035

FILE - In this Monday, April 5, 2021 file photo, a Tesla electric vehicle charges at a station in Topeka, Kan. With strong sales of its electric cars and SUVs, Tesla on Monday, April 26, 2021 posted its seventh-straight profitable quarter. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

 Orlin Wagner

Regarding "Biden plan for cleaner power system faces daunting obstacles" (April 26): Even as we expand our capacity to generate electric power over the next couple of decades, the conversion of vehicles from fossil fuel to electricity will create a significant additional demand for electricity.

Currently, the production of electric vehicles generates significantly more emissions than the production of a conventional vehicle, primarily due to the emissions currently generated in producing the electric vehicles' battery systems. One study has suggested that an electric vehicle and a fossil-fueled car must be driven over 20,000 miles before the electric vehicle catches up with the fossil-fueled car in terms of total emissions resulting from both production and operation. And even at 50,000 miles, the savings in emissions of the electric vehicle is not yet significant.

Having a significant portion of our vehicles powered by electricity gives us greater flexibility in generating the energy to power such vehicles, but the conversion will not necessarily be a simple process.

David W. Detjen • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports