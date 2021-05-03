Letter: Consider energy needed to produce an electric vehicle

Regarding "Biden plan for cleaner power system faces daunting obstacles" (April 26): Even as we expand our capacity to generate electric power over the next couple of decades, the conversion of vehicles from fossil fuel to electricity will create a significant additional demand for electricity.
Currently, the production of electric vehicles generates significantly more emissions than the production of a conventional vehicle, primarily due to the emissions currently generated in producing the electric vehicles' battery systems. One study has suggested that an electric vehicle and a fossil-fueled car must be driven over 20,000 miles before the electric vehicle catches up with the fossil-fueled car in terms of total emissions resulting from both production and operation. And even at 50,000 miles, the savings in emissions of the electric vehicle is not yet significant.
Having a significant portion of our vehicles powered by electricity gives us greater flexibility in generating the energy to power such vehicles, but the conversion will not necessarily be a simple process.
David W. Detjen • Creve Coeur