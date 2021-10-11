Letter: Consider future generation during redistricting process

With the start of the redistricting process, I believe it is necessary to point out the close relationship to our elections and how our communities will get resources for the next 10 years.

Elections are about the future. I am a mother with children and grandchildren, and my most sincere wish is that they have the opportunity for a better future.

To me, this means maps will be drawn that allow for the election of legislators who value community service over personal gain. This would mean my children and grandchildren would be able to live in a state where clean air, water, medical care and educational resources are valued. My children and grandchildren deserve police reform and the right to vote in a state that values racial equity.

I am asking that when commissioners draw maps, they do so in a transparent way that allows time for citizens like me to evaluate any proposed maps and offer public comment.

Joan Hubbard • St. Louis