Letter: Consider hardship of raising a child resulting from rape

Supreme Court Abortion Missouri

Kendal Underwood, left, and Brittany Nickens protest in support of abortion rights outside Planned Parenthood Friday, June 24, 2022, in St. Louis. Most abortions are now illegal in Missouri following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended a constitutional protection for abortion.

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

Regarding “Abortions are banned in Missouri, but lawmakers say the fight isn’t over” (June 25): In Missouri, if I am raped and become pregnant, I will have to endure this pregnancy. My husband and my kindergarten-age child will also have to endure this and all the mental, emotional and physical anguish that follows. What am I to tell my child who we chose to have about such an event, should such a horror occur?

I have been fortunate so far to never have to make the difficult choice regarding an abortion. But I know that restricting and taking that choice away from people shatters multiple lives of born human beings.

Lindsay Hornsby • St. Louis County

