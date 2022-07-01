Letter: Consider hardship of raising a child resulting from rape

Regarding “Abortions are banned in Missouri, but lawmakers say the fight isn’t over” (June 25): In Missouri, if I am raped and become pregnant, I will have to endure this pregnancy. My husband and my kindergarten-age child will also have to endure this and all the mental, emotional and physical anguish that follows. What am I to tell my child who we chose to have about such an event, should such a horror occur?