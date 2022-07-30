Letter: Consider Missouri children when casting ballot on Tuesday

St. Louis’s children are on the ballots, if not by name then by implication. Millions of dollars in campaign funding are screaming that the elections are about the economy, guns, climate change, health care, etc. Sure, those are important. But an essential result of voting is the future for Missouri’s kids.

Our votes help determine what our children will inherit from us. What will living in Missouri be like months, and even years, after the votes are counted?

Voters should not let lies, greed and ignorance influence them. Providing all our kids a safer, healthier, and more prosperous future is what this election should be all about.

Jim Mittino • St. Louis