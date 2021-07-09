Letter: Consider needs of handicapped when using restrooms

I am a stroke survivor with no left arm use and limited left leg use causing me to use a cane. I was recently at a restaurant when I had to use the restroom. Upon entering, I saw that the handicap accessible stall was in use. I went to the next regular stall. As I sat down, I heard a perfectly capable person walk out of the handicap stall. Almost immediately, another capable individual went into the handicap stall. After finishing, I had to raise myself from the toilet by grabbing onto the toilet paper dispenser because, of course, there were no grab bars, which I need, in the regular stall.