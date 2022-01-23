Letter: Consider plight of elderly during pandemic, bad weather

The pandemic has created isolation. It’s unavoidable and detrimental, particularly for an older adult. Organizations like mine help them combat the feeling of solitude that continues to reign.

I believe people should make it a priority to stay connected to their beloved senior family members and friends during the pandemic. A telephone call means so much to an older adult who is homebound thanks to either the pandemic or the winter weather. A mailed card or letter is a heartfelt gesture that shows you truly think of the person. Simply remembering an older adult living in solitude is a gift to someone who is literally and figuratively disconnected from the outside world.