Letter: Consider slain children when voting for the next lawmaker

Regarding the letter: “Preventing future mass shootings is a ‘pro-life’ activity” (May 31): I was repulsed when I watched interviews of supposed “pro-life” politicians after the massacre at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. These cowards refuse to stand up to the gun lobby, preferring to retain their power. They are hypocrites to flout their “pro-life” stance while refusing to enact laws that would reduce the outrageous carnage in our country.

The next time people go into a polling booth, they should think of the pictures of the children who died and the pain of their parent. Will voters support a cowardly hypocrite or someone who wants to make reasonable gun changes in our country?

Mary Ann Toohey • Creve Coeur

