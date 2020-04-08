Letter: Consider that every American has an ‘essential’ job

Our economy is headed toward the next version of the Great Depression, yet our local government leaders continue to hurt a large segment of St. Louis-area residents. Threatening shutdowns of “nonessential” businesses while these leaders still collect their six-figure salaries is pure socialism.
Is a barber shop nonessential when the owner put his or her life savings towards their dream of owning a business? Is a bar-restaurant nonessential when a bartender is raising three children by herself? What about the cook making $10 per hour? Not to mention the owner who pays on delivery for food and liquor and suddenly has no cash flow.
The backbone of America is and always has been small business. If social distancing is working, let it apply to these nonessential places of employment. Every American is essential if we want the economy back on track.
Rob Nelson • St. Charles
