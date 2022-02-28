 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Consider the addicts who didn’t have Spiezio’s money

  • 0
St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

Former St. Louis Cardinals utility player Scott Spiezio greets owner Bill DeWitt Jr. as the 2006 World Series Champion Cardinals are honored at an anniversary ceremony on July 16, 2016, at Busch Stadium.

Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

Regarding “Scott Spiezio, now sober, sharing life lessons in retirement on farm near Chicago” (Feb. 23): It took great effort for former Cardinal Scott Spiezio to overcome his addiction to alcohol and cocaine. He was able to afford numerous attempts at rehabilitation but still failed in his efforts about a dozen times. Fortunately, he was finally successful and is now living a very productive life outside of the sports world.

Now compare the Spiezio’s situation to thousands of other drug addicts who do not have the financial ability to make an attempt at drug rehabilitation. Many end up incarcerated. Hopefully, the day is coming soon when drug addiction will be treated as a disease and not a crime. Just think how society could benefit by helping addicts and not punishing them.

Ken Preis • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News