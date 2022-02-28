Letter: Consider the addicts who didn’t have Spiezio’s money

Regarding “ Scott Spiezio, now sober, sharing life lessons in retirement on farm near Chicago ” (Feb. 23): It took great effort for former Cardinal Scott Spiezio to overcome his addiction to alcohol and cocaine. He was able to afford numerous attempts at rehabilitation but still failed in his efforts about a dozen times. Fortunately, he was finally successful and is now living a very productive life outside of the sports world.

Now compare the Spiezio’s situation to thousands of other drug addicts who do not have the financial ability to make an attempt at drug rehabilitation. Many end up incarcerated. Hopefully, the day is coming soon when drug addiction will be treated as a disease and not a crime. Just think how society could benefit by helping addicts and not punishing them.