Letter: Consider the needy when spending Rams money
Quiet outside the Dome after Rams move to LA

A man who declined to be identified sweeps up, collecting garbage outside the Edward Jones Dome on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, the day after NFL owners voted to move the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles. By lunchtime only a handful of fans had stopped by the stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "Next up after Rams settlement: Dividing up the cash" (Nov. 30): Here are my suggestions about what to do with the settlement windfall: 1) Make sure every shelter and food bank is filled to overflowing with bedding, clothing and food. 2) Help fill all requests from the Post-Dispatch's 100 Neediest Cases campaign. 3) Donate a good chunk to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, and St. Louis Children's hospital. 4) Make sure all our early childhood schools have the money needed to fulfill all their clients needs.

Let's take care of our own St. Louis. Let's show the country that we are committed to using that money to help our citizens. First things first.

Eileen DiGerolamo • Glendale 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

