Letter: Consider the needy when spending Rams money

Regarding "Next up after Rams settlement: Dividing up the cash" (Nov. 30): Here are my suggestions about what to do with the settlement windfall: 1) Make sure every shelter and food bank is filled to overflowing with bedding, clothing and food. 2) Help fill all requests from the Post-Dispatch's 100 Neediest Cases campaign. 3) Donate a good chunk to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, and St. Louis Children's hospital. 4) Make sure all our early childhood schools have the money needed to fulfill all their clients needs.