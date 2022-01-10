Letter: Conspiracy-addled Jan. 6 rioters are just being played

Regarding "Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half remembered" (Jan. 5): I feel nothing but sympathy for the people who attacked the Capitol. I still want them to be held accountable, but I feel sorry for them.

Human beings are programmed to see patterns and respond to them. Spring follows winter. Night follows day. Time to plant the crops. Time to go to bed. The problem begins when folks start seeing connections that aren’t there and acting upon them. The crops failed; time to burn the witch.

Events like the riot on Jan. 6 don't happen overnight. It starts when a group of people discover it's profitable to maintain fake patterns, either to make money hand-over-fist or to maintain power. Both motivations are present in this case.

That’s why I have sympathy for them. Sure, they all sound like the crazy guy on the street corner shouting about how the FBI is controlling everything. However, these people aren't mentally ill. They’re just being played.

Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood