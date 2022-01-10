 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Conspiracy-addled Jan. 6 rioters are just being played
This image U.S. Capitol Police security video, annotated by the source, was contained in the statement of facts presented by the Justice Department in support of the criminal complaint, shows Jennifer Leigh Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. In a letter to the court Ryan wrote, "While I feel badly about unlawfully entering into the Capitol on January 6th, not everything I did that day was bad. Some actions I took that day were good. I came to DC to protest the election results. I wanted my voice to be heard. My only weapon was my voice and my cell phone. It is my belief that America is presently in an 'Information War.' This so-called 'war' that I spoke of, using my first amendment rights, is a war that is not fought with weapons, but with words, ideas, constructs and opinions." Ryan received 60 days in jail after posting online that "I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail." (Justice Department via AP)

 HOGP

Regarding "Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half remembered" (Jan. 5): I feel nothing but sympathy for the people who attacked the Capitol. I still want them to be held accountable, but I feel sorry for them.

Human beings are programmed to see patterns and respond to them. Spring follows winter. Night follows day. Time to plant the crops. Time to go to bed. The problem begins when folks start seeing connections that aren’t there and acting upon them. The crops failed; time to burn the witch.

Events like the riot on Jan. 6 don't happen overnight. It starts when a group of people discover it's profitable to maintain fake patterns, either to make money hand-over-fist or to maintain power. Both motivations are present in this case.

That’s why I have sympathy for them. Sure, they all sound like the crazy guy on the street corner shouting about how the FBI is controlling everything. However, these people aren't mentally ill. They’re just being played.

Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood

