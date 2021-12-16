Letter: Constituents shouldn't need lawyers to contact Wagner

Regarding the letter " Rep. Wagner, law firm combine to help Afghan family " (Dec. 11): Kudos to Thompson Coburn for helping their employee, the letter writer, get in touch with Rep. Ann Wagner’s office to help evacuate his family from Afghanistan. Unfortunately, however, it seems as though you need to know someone to get the assistance of, or answer from, the congresswoman.

The letter writer says that his cousin will now have a brighter future. What about the rest of us who can’t get answers from Wagner to such basic questions like: Why are you not standing up for democracy in the face of those who are trying to tear it down (ie., the American Taliban)? Is there anyone at Thompson Coburn who can relay this question to her? Thanks.