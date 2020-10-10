Letter: Constituents want to see a Wagner-Schupp debate

Regarding “Wagner and Schupp say they’re ready to debate, but can’t agree on when and where” (Oct. 2): Republican Rep. Ann Wagner seems reluctant to debate with her Democratic opponent, Jill Schupp. Two years ago, she snubbed Democrat Cort VanOstran when she repeatedly refused to debate, attend town halls or candidate forums with him.
But her most egregious refusal was in 2018, when she not only did not attend a candidate forum sponsored by the Student Leadership of the Parkway School District, she didn’t even respond to their invitation. Wagner lives in the Parkway School District. What message is she sending to the young leaders of her area? Perhaps she feels so entitled to her seat in Congress she thinks she does not even have to be polite or set an example.
Wagner has been my representative for almost eight years, and she has never given me an opportunity to hear her voice or see her in person. For this reason alone, she should be turned out of office in this election. She may never let us hear her. She should hear from us on Nov. 3.
Cathy Marek • Chesterfield
