Letter: Constitution doesn’t include right to cheap ammunition
Letter: Constitution doesn’t include right to cheap ammunition

Regarding the letter “Banning Russian ammo another blow to the Constitution” (Aug. 28): Since when is being able to purchase bullets on the cheap a constitutional right? Since when are we interested in any kind of trade that would benefit the Russians? Connecting cheap ammunition to the right to bear arms would be a difficult case to argue in court. One does not automatically follow the other.

Shouldn’t we be more concerned about the number of gun deaths encouraged by the availability of cheap ammunition? Shouldn’t we be more concerned about our voting rights? Talk about the “slow chipping away at our constitutional rights.”

The letter writer and all Americans should actually read and study the U.S. Constitution. It’s a document many of us like to cite, even though we have only a superficial understanding of it.

Alison Taylor • Manchester

