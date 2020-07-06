Letter: Constitution doesn't grant the right not to wear mask

Regarding “Face masks to be required in St. Louis and St. Louis County” (July 2): Some math to consider: 1) The coronavirus is a respiratory disease that has killed about 130,000 Americans. 2) When an infected person exhales, virus particles come out of the lungs encased in very small moisture droplets. 3) Just about any type of face mask can reduce the amount of the exhaled droplets. 4) Studies show wearing a mask reduces the infection rate of those around the wearer by approximately 50%. So if you add up these four numbers, it yields a simple sum: Wear a damn mask.
This is a life and death health issue, not a political issue. The U.S. Constitution says, “We the People of the United States, in Order to” among other things, “promote the general welfare.” Just read “welfare” as “health.” So, you’ll find no right to not wear a mask, but you will find that “we the people” have the duty to “promote the general welfare.”
Wear a mask as a sign you care about others and that you take this pandemic seriously. Wear a mask when you are around others, regardless of the distance between you and them.
Robert Novell • Webster Groves
