Letter: Constitutional amendment is needed to codify Roe

Roe v. Wade Protest

First row from left, Reps. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., make their way to the Supreme Court for a sit-it in to protest the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. 

Regarding Eugene Robinson's column "The junta hereby declares you a baby-making machine” (June 29): As Robinson so deftly stated, the six Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade want a country where women are at best second-class citizens and every pregnancy, wanted or unwanted, is carried to full term.

Not allowing a woman to control her own body, goes against the laws of nature, and is just plain wrong. Women have fought hard to be accepted into the workplace, and now fewer women will be employed as they will now be at home child rearing. Polls indicate that 61% of U.S. adults want abortion to be legal in all or most cases.

I believe the date of the Supreme Court decision, June 24, 2022, will go down as yet another date that will live in infamy. That said, I urge Congress to propose an amendment to the Constitution, followed hopefully by ratification of three-fourths of our state legislatures, in order to reverse the Supreme Court's egregious decision.

Gene Carton • Clayton  

