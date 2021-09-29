Letter: Construction noise doesn't rank among world's problems

Regarding "‘It’s not OK’: Nightly Costco construction riles University City residents" (Sept. 26): What is the rationale for the world class St. Louis Post-Dispatch to subordinate national and international crises in favor of a complaint in University City about construction noise? There's starvation in Afghanistan, mistreatment of Haitian migrants, Germany's election and the issue of coronavirus booster shots, but the newspaper devotes considerable space to University City residents complaining about construction noise?