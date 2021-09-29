 Skip to main content
Letter: Construction noise doesn't rank among world's problems
Letter: Construction noise doesn't rank among world's problems

Businesses in Jeffery Plaza and several homes sit next to a construction site of a Costco-anchored development project near the intersection of Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard in University City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Crews are removing dirt and rocks from the site at night to not disrupt traffic. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "‘It’s not OK’: Nightly Costco construction riles University City residents" (Sept. 26): What is the rationale for the world class St. Louis Post-Dispatch to subordinate national and international crises in favor of a complaint in University City about construction noise? There's starvation in Afghanistan, mistreatment of Haitian migrants, Germany's election and the issue of coronavirus booster shots, but the newspaper devotes considerable space to University City residents complaining about construction noise?

Suzanne Greenwald • University City 

