Letter: Consumers need swift relief from aggravating spam calls

Regarding the editorial “ Missouri should act to help consumers avoid cellphone ‘spoofing’ scams ” (Jan. 24): It’s a peaceful Sunday morning, the phone rings, and it’s someone selling burial insurance. The next day, the phone rang with caller-ID displaying the name of a hospital. I answered, thinking it was about a recent test I had, but it was yet another spam call. When I asked why the caller-ID showed the name of a hospital, the salesperson said that AT&T was lying. Another time, the caller-ID said “Children’s Hospital.” I answered, fearful that it concerned one of my grandchildren. I was both relieved and angry it was another spam call. Often, the caller-ID has a person’s name or even my own name on it.

Everyone is thoroughly fed up with these constant, aggravating calls, but AT&T seems helpless to stop them. Therefore, I have two suggestions: First, since the spammers seem to understand a lot more about telephone technology than the phone company, AT&T could recruit and hire these very tech-savvy people. Give them real jobs where they could use their skills to benefit, not cheat and infuriate, customers. Second, for each spam call that a telephone customer receives, how about giving the recipients a 1% reduction in their monthly bills. Since I get at least three or four of them per day, my bill would be reduced to a few pennies per month.