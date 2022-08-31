Letter: Consumers will pay price for boosting corporate taxes

Regarding "Will the Inflation Reduction Act raise your taxes?" (Aug. 16): I believe the Democratic Party's fixation on taxing corporations is misguided and shows a fundamental misunderstanding of corporate finance and economics.

Corporations generally pass on tax increases to their customers, which contributes to inflation. Many stalwart constituents of the Democratic Party are heavily invested in the equity markets. These include the pension funds of labor unions, public employees, teachers and the endowment funds of charities and universities. Then there are the average citizens who have their retirement funds invested in the equity markets through their IRAs and 401(k) plans. Increased federal taxes on corporations adversely affect the return on equities and have a corresponding negative effect on the returns of these traditional Democratic constituents.

Do Democratic politicians not understand this, or do they just not care? One answer is that they count on the ignorance of their constituents who have a stake in the equity markets or those who only depend upon increasing governmental largesse. In my opinion, this is clearly short-sighted and makes no economic sense.

Joseph von Kaenel • St. Louis