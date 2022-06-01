 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Contemplate lost potential of underprivileged children

Regarding the letter "Bright minds might have been eliminated by abortion" (May 27): All the agencies mentioned in the letter do good work helping families through pregnancy and beyond. On a greater scale, however, it’s just as important, while imagining the possibilities of the unborn, to focus on the potential of the minds that are already formed and functioning. So many factors will contribute to the achievements that might have been. How many of these achievements might have happened if a child without hope had had the chance and the full belly to concentrate on the future. Maybe the cures and resolutions we seek already reside in the mind of a child who just needs to be recognized.

Laura Gonsalves • St. Louis County 

