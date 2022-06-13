 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Contempt of Congress charges don’t deserve the hype

Capitol insurrection

Then-White House social media director Dan Scavino, right, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walk on the South Lawn of the White House in September 2020.

 Andrew Harnik — staff, AP

Regarding the editorial: “Every Trump crony who refuses to abide by subpoenas should face charges” (June 6): Why is the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board so interested in pounding the drum on contempt of Congress accusations? This charge is the parking ticket of federal offenses. Could it be because of the current Jan. 6 House committee’s televised hearings?

Recently, former Attorneys General Eric Holder and Bill Barr have both been held in contempt without much consequence. It seems to me this committee is using this charge to bludgeon the Republicans, and by extension, to damage Donald Trump.

Robert Barnard • St. Peters

Catch the latest in Opinion

