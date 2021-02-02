Letter: Contemptuous Hawley insults voters' intelligence

It seems that these are rudimentary principles of law that Hawley, supposedly a brilliant legal scholar who clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, should certainly know. My guess is that, indeed, he does know and would never try to make such a case in court. But for his chosen audience, he was deliberately twisting the law, posturing before Trump's base for political gain. He showed his contempt for all of us by assuming we are too dumb to know the difference.