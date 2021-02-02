 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Contemptuous Hawley insults voters' intelligence
0 comments

Letter: Contemptuous Hawley insults voters' intelligence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Bruce Howard and Alan Howard's guest column "Hawley's flawed legal argument against Pennsylvania's electoral votes" (Jan. 27): Thanks for this fascinating article refuting Sen. Josh Hawley's rationale for trying to have Pennsylvania's election results nullified.

It seems that these are rudimentary principles of law that Hawley, supposedly a brilliant legal scholar who clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, should certainly know. My guess is that, indeed, he does know and would never try to make such a case in court. But for his chosen audience, he was deliberately twisting the law, posturing before Trump's base for political gain. He showed his contempt for all of us by assuming we are too dumb to know the difference. 

Jane Klopfenstein • Edwardsville 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports