Letter: Continue remote learning or provide kids N95 masks

Regarding “Masks to be required this fall in most St. Louis area schools” (Aug. 6): I believe people in the United States are free to do as they like, but many are forgetting the actual meaning of freedom. People are only free to do whatever they want so long as it doesn’t encroach of anyone else’s freedom. Not wearing a mask adversely affects others.

If schools are not going to protect our children by requiring masks, they should either: Restore virtual learning with the option of children who choose to wear masks being allowed to attend in-person classes (this would not be a mask mandate and shouldn’t be covered by Missouri’s restrictions). Or the schools should provide vented N95 masks for all students whose parents want them. These masks are easier to wear for extended periods of time and provide maximum protection from unmasked children.

Either way, schools should implement an anti-bullying policy regarding masks, with one warning and then required remote learning for the rest of the semester. This would allow children to attend school wearing a mask without facing undue pressure.