Letter: Continue wearing masks to prevent virus transmission

The primary way that the coronavirus is spread is through respiratory droplets generated from a sneeze, a cough, yelling, talking, laughing and exhaling. A face covering of virtually any material will prevent the wearer from spreading droplets that contain the virus, including the spittle that flings out during conversation and laughter. While social distancing is set at six feet, conversations can spread germ-laden droplets nine feet, a cough 18 feet and a sneeze 24 feet.

A single cough can expel about 3,000 droplets, while a sneeze can expel 40,000 droplets. Particles can remain airborne for an extended time with each cough or sneeze. Droplets released during conversation are much smaller but can still infect someone. Wearing a face covering and protective glasses or shield over the mouth, nose and eyes offers protection and prevents spreading.

Also, an estimated 25% of people infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. are asymptomatic. Additionally, symptomatic virus cases shed the virus for up to 48 hours prior before symptoms arise, and some infected people with symptoms have not been tested. If everyone wears a face mask, most of the infectious damage from these virus transmitters can be avoided.

Jim Emery • Kirkwood