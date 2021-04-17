 Skip to main content
Letter: Continued lawlessness will lead St. Louis into anarchy
Two men shot blocks away from earlier shooting

A man is comforted while St. Louis firefighters and paramedics tend to him after he was shot in the leg and a second man shot in his arm and leg in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Another shooting happened minutes before in the 5700 block of Labadie Avenue. Police report that a man was shot in the hip in that incident. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Fines and fees take center stage at Missouri Supreme Court again” (April 14): From his perch in Wildwood, Messenger again pontificates. And he’s absolutely right: Poor people, especially poor Black people, shouldn’t have any penalties for traffic violations, including running red lights and stop signs, speeding, etc.

If Blacks get a ticket, they might have to pay a fine, and if they didn’t pay the fine, they might get a warrant, and that wouldn’t be fair. The only fair thing is to have no traffic enforcement whatsoever. As far as I can tell from my busy corner in the city, where I’ve lived 22 years, for decades there was little traffic law enforcement. Then enforcement dropped even further after Ferguson, and further still after the pandemic started. Now there’s essentially none. I guess this is fair because of slavery, Jim Crow, etc.?

What would be fairer still would be for there to be no law enforcement, period. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Rep. Cori Bush are well on their way to that position, and they should be helped along by Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones, Alderman Megan Green and others.

I suppose no Black person should have any penalty for anything, whether it’s shooting a child or killing someone while fleeing police. The only fair thing is anarchy, and St. Louis may reach it far ahead of other communities. Then this would finally make St. Louis first in something besides murders.

Suzanne Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis

