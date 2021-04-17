Letter: Continued lawlessness will lead St. Louis into anarchy

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Fines and fees take center stage at Missouri Supreme Court again” (April 14): From his perch in Wildwood, Messenger again pontificates. And he’s absolutely right: Poor people, especially poor Black people, shouldn’t have any penalties for traffic violations, including running red lights and stop signs, speeding, etc.

If Blacks get a ticket, they might have to pay a fine, and if they didn’t pay the fine, they might get a warrant, and that wouldn’t be fair. The only fair thing is to have no traffic enforcement whatsoever. As far as I can tell from my busy corner in the city, where I’ve lived 22 years, for decades there was little traffic law enforcement. Then enforcement dropped even further after Ferguson, and further still after the pandemic started. Now there’s essentially none. I guess this is fair because of slavery, Jim Crow, etc.?

What would be fairer still would be for there to be no law enforcement, period. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Rep. Cori Bush are well on their way to that position, and they should be helped along by Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones, Alderman Megan Green and others.