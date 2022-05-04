Letter: Contraceptive availability can reduce abortion rates

The global population is nearing 8 billion, and that makes me wonder if there is a way to slow down our growth. During the early 20th century, we developed many ways to cure diseases that were a major threat to everyone, especially young people. Great advances in health care have brought child mortality rates down from nearly to only 5% worldwide. Unfortunately, the birthrate was not brought down as fast as the mortality rate, leading to a population boom. So, what are we to do about it?

I believe the answer is to have a greater supply of contraceptives available to the general public. Often, people cannot access them, or they are too expensive, so they decide to risk it. This can end very poorly for the couple. People can be very touchy around information concerning contraceptives, but they really shouldn’t be. I believe contraceptives should be available to all who need them, without the stigma.

I believe if we were to increase the accessibility of contraceptives, we would have a decrease in the population growth, and would also have the added benefit of a decrease in abortions, as there would be fewer unintended pregnancies.

Ryan Cutrell • Maryland Heights