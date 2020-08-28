Letter: Convention center expansion decision lacks any sense

The city’s Municipal Finance Board has ill-advisedly approved $105 million for the long-delayed convention center expansion (“After monthslong delay, St. Louis officials approve $105 million in bonds for convention center expansion,” Aug. 24).
This decision comes one day after the Post-Dispatch headline, “As crime surges, St. Louis’ downtown seen as increasingly lawless,” describing the recent barricading of major downtown streets, the closure of the Eads Bridge and a barrage of gunfire near Ballpark Village. And recently, there was a shooting at the Marriott parking garage. Are these finance board members shockingly unaware that convention/meeting planners carefully follow national news regarding crime levels and trends in the cities they consider? Does this board really believe that a larger, fancier convention facility will cause planners to overlook the abject and worsening lawlessness of the city?
And, just as the city's budget division reports about a 50% decline in hotel tax revenues, which would help pay for the expansion, the National League of Cities warns of worsening financial strain for cities in fiscal 2021. But St. Louis city leaders are electing to prioritize a better convention facility over so many other pressing needs.
This untimely investment smacks of political expediency once again triumphing over fiscal responsibility and, frankly, ignoring basic common sense. I hope that my St. Louis County government leadership is more astute in their evaluation of this large investment in these troubled times.
Larry Feuerstein • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.