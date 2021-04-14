Letter: Convention center vaccine event was disorganized fiasco

Regarding “Photos: FEMA announces mass vaccination site at the America’s Center” (April 5): I had my second Moderna vaccine April 10 at the America’s Center. I had a scheduled appointment for 8 a.m. but didn’t receive the vaccine until 11 a.m. The excuse was that shots couldn’t begin until emergency medical technicians were on site, which was 9:30 a.m. Who organized this fiasco?

People stood outside in the cold and rain for two hours waiting to get in the convention center, including the elderly and people using walkers and canes. Surely, there could have been enough room inside to create a serpentine line to get people out of the weather.

Also, the line for the vaccine started at 9th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. It took me about two hours to reach 9th Street and Washington Avenue. There were no signs or volunteers anywhere along 9th telling people in which vaccine line they were standing, Moderna or Pfizer. When I finally got to the convention center entrance, there were signs taped to the window saying that the Pfizer vaccine was actually at entrance C, at Cole and Broadway.