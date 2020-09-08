 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Conway shouldn’t be ridiculed for quitting her job
0 comments

Letter: Conway shouldn’t be ridiculed for quitting her job

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Kellyanne Conway

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tapes her speech for the third day of the Republican National Convention last week.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding the Aug. 27 editorial cartoon concerning Kellyanne Conway’s White House departure: Shame on cartoonist Dave Granlund for the despicable caricature of Kellyanne Conway and the Post-Dispatch for printing it — although no surprise.

A mother who is dealing with a very difficult family situation and has put her children above everything else should not be the target of ridicule. Whatever her politics or position in Donald Trump’s administration, this was more than inappropriate — it was loathsome.

Mary Schnoring • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports