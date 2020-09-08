Letter: Conway shouldn’t be ridiculed for quitting her job

Regarding the Aug. 27 editorial cartoon concerning Kellyanne Conway’s White House departure: Shame on cartoonist Dave Granlund for the despicable caricature of Kellyanne Conway and the Post-Dispatch for printing it — although no surprise.
A mother who is dealing with a very difficult family situation and has put her children above everything else should not be the target of ridicule. Whatever her politics or position in Donald Trump’s administration, this was more than inappropriate — it was loathsome.
Mary Schnoring • Creve Coeur
