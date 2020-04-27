Letter: Coolidge knew the power of presidential humility

President Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933), who was perhaps our most conservative president, was known as a man of few words, which earned him the nickname Silent Cal. But what he did say or write was often full of wisdom and sometimes quite prescient as when he stated in his autobiography: “It is a great advantage to a president, and a major source of safety to the country, for him to know that he is not a great man. When a man begins to feel that he is the only one who can lead in this republic, he is guilty of treason to the spirit of our institutions.”
For some reason that resonates with me, especially these days.
John Wade • Wildwood
