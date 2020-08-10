You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Cori Bush deserved victory as the best candidate
Letter: Cori Bush deserved victory as the best candidate

Regarding the editorial “Bush’s win is a chance for change. But it requires working within the system.” (Aug. 6): I am a long-time subscriber, and I am a little surprised at the editorial's comment that we should judge Bush “not on her aspirations but on the results she delivers.” I certainly wasn’t planning on judging her based on her hair style. I found the comment to be demeaning.

She won the election because she is the best candidate. Let’s look at what she has done two or three years from now. But right now, let’s work together and topple President Donald Trump and the coronavirus.

Kathy Ferrell • Hazelwood

