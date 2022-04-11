Letter: Cori Bush lacks record that merits reelecting her

Regarding "Republicans head to court to break gridlock over Missouri’s congressional map" (April 1): This year's election cycle will see the 1st Congressional District incumbent seeking reelection. The recently expanded district will have whomever is elected as their representative. As such, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the electorate as to who is their voice in Congress.

As a person who calls the area home, and still has important ties in the newly created district, I am concerned about who the elected representative is and what that person is capable of.

In my opinion, Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, represents nothing more than herself and a very narrow agenda. Her legislative record is less than stellar, piggybacking on bills and rarely the architect of any meaningful content. My sincere hope is that her record of non-achievement will follow her right up to election day, and the corresponding result at the ballot box.

Arlie Appler • Rolla