Letter: Cori Bush should represent all constituents in her district

Regarding “Bush latest Ferguson protester with political success” (Aug. 5): I was very disappointed to hear Cori Bush’s acceptance speech recently. She made reference to Ferguson and made it sound like her election was revenge or payback for Ferguson. There is still the November race to be run, and there are more constituents in this district than just single, Black moms who are a pastor of an invisible church and who also beat COVID-19. The job of representative is not just about representing one kind of people but should be for all of the people in the district.
I do hope Bush gets this concept, since her Republican opponent is not likely to win the Nov. 3 election. Or maybe it is time to move.
G. Jones • St. Louis County
