Letter: Coronavirus can’t be easily dismissed with clever tweets

The real threat President Donald Trump posed to our country was never what he would do. The ineptitude he, and those he surrounds himself with, has largely blunted their effectiveness. The real danger was what he was incapable of doing.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer have taken a knee to the president for whatever reasons they have found justifiable. That failure has made them ineligible for my vote in the future. Like them, we all hoped the president would never be faced with a challenge that he couldn’t simply dismiss with a clever nickname. That hope is gone.
It is apparent to us now that a competent federal government and a selfless president are required. It is also apparent we have neither. We can only go so long before the world throws something at us that can’t simply be insulted away with a tweet.
Trump told us, “I alone can fix it,” but that has turned to, “Try getting it yourselves.” It’s the nurses and sanitation workers who now take responsibility as the president cowardly waves it off. Paramedics and grocers are going to help us get off our knees. The only question is, once back up, will Missouri’s senators and Luetkemeyer finally stand?
Timothy Prose • Wentzville
