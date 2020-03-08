Letter: Coronavirus crisis pales to yearly gun deaths

We are experiencing one of the worst public health crises our nation has known, and our leaders and representatives have elected to do nothing to stop the death it has brought to thousands of our citizens.
No, I’m not speaking of the coronavirus. I instead refer to the continuing crisis of killings caused entirely by human beings, a crisis many choose to blame on mental illness or bad parenting or lack of religious training or anything other than the real cause. It is easy access to firearms and a complete disregard for the natural consequences of the culture of gun-worship.
Yes, we must be diligent in addressing the coronavirus as it spreads across the nation. But let’s not lose sight of the fact that gun deaths — homicide, suicide and accidental shootings — are a growth industry, with a reported average of 37,603 fatalities per year, and 47 mass shootings registered in the first two months of this year alone.
This should not be a political issue. We all want to live, and we all want our children to enjoy a life that is not under the constant threat of a random (or deliberate) bullet.
It’s well past time to act. Use your vote to make sure you elect politicians who take the real public health crisis seriously.
Alan Freed • St. Louis