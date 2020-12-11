Letter: Coronavirus exposes the country’s vast economic divide

Regarding “Tale of two St. Louis families: How COVID-19 is making America’s income and race gap bigger” (Dec. 6): I keep hearing how we’re all in this together, but it’s obviously not true. The coronavirus has exposed and made worse a sad divide in our nation, and we all need to be aware of it.

For some families, the pandemic is a nuisance that has barely affected them — in some cases even making them wealthier — while in other cases it has hit families so hard it will take years, or even decades, to bounce back, if they ever can. Seeing Congress dilly dally over a new aid package exposes that the first group of folks is pulling the strings, with no idea how badly the other group is hurting.

Life is not fair, but there should be some way to help those in the most dire need. President-elect Joe Biden will need a miracle to bring us all together again. Between President Donald Trump and the virus, we couldn’t be living more vastly different lives.

Dan Connors • St. Louis County