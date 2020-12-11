 Skip to main content
Letter: Coronavirus exposes the country’s vast economic divide
PPE and other resources distributed to the homeless at City Hall

People gather around Rev. Larry Rice, center, to grab blankets and razors from a box he's carrying at an event designed to help homeless people outside of City Hall in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Rev. Larry Rice and volunteers with New Life Evangelistic Center distribute PPE and hand sanitizer, bus passes, and offer clothing and food to the homeless every Friday outside of City Hall. Approximately 200 people came to receive resources and find clothing to keep warm in the cold weather. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding “Tale of two St. Louis families: How COVID-19 is making America’s income and race gap bigger” (Dec. 6): I keep hearing how we’re all in this together, but it’s obviously not true. The coronavirus has exposed and made worse a sad divide in our nation, and we all need to be aware of it.

For some families, the pandemic is a nuisance that has barely affected them — in some cases even making them wealthier — while in other cases it has hit families so hard it will take years, or even decades, to bounce back, if they ever can. Seeing Congress dilly dally over a new aid package exposes that the first group of folks is pulling the strings, with no idea how badly the other group is hurting.

Life is not fair, but there should be some way to help those in the most dire need. President-elect Joe Biden will need a miracle to bring us all together again. Between President Donald Trump and the virus, we couldn’t be living more vastly different lives.

Dan Connors • St. Louis County

