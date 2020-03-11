Letter: Coronavirus hysteria only validates xenophobia

Regarding “Missouri virus case shows 1 exposure can mean major response” (March 10): Now that we have at least one confirmed case of coronavirus in St. Louis, hysteria seems to be spreading. Viral memes in St. Louis telling people to avoid Asian Americans and restaurants have resulted in reduced business. Ostracizing fellow St. Louisans is never OK.
This level of racism and xenophobia isn’t just scary, it’s dangerously counterproductive to public health. Just as the flu doesn’t discriminate, this virus doesn’t care what your ethnicity is.
Despite the fact that the majority of the cases we are now seeing are travelers returning from Italy and Europe, the media sometimes uses Asian faces to illustrate coronavirus stories.
A St. Louis Chinese American woman thought she had coronavirus but didn’t. She and her husband were highly responsible and diligent about self-quarantine. People and the media need to spread fact-based information not fear-mongering. Basic health literacy and public hygiene practices like hand-washing are what will keep us safe. Hysteria is only going to lead to scapegoating and validate xenophobia. This level of fear without facts is what led to Chinese American exclusion and Japanese American internment.
Hold tight to the facts, not the fear. Arm yourself with education, and educate others.
Caroline Fan • Webster Groves