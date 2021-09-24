Letter: Coronavirus is bad, but 1918 flu was statistically worse

Regarding “COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu” (Sept. 21): Various news media accounts tell us the coronavirus is as bad as the 1918 flu. However, I question the statistical comparison. The more than 675,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus may equal those from the 1918 flu, but the U.S. population in 1918 was only 103 million, compared to 328 million today. That’s roughly 1 in 153 Americans in 1918 compared to 1 in 486 today. Granted, Alaska and Hawaii weren’t states at that time, but their combined 2.1 million population is a small portion of the total.
Further, the 1918 flu claimed 50 million lives out of a world population of 1.8 billion, or 1 in 36 people, compared to 4.55 million out of a current world population of roughly 7.8 billion, or about 1 in 1,700. To equal 1918 levels, there would have to be 217 million dead worldwide. Things are indisputably bad now, but nowhere near as bad as they could be, and such comparisons minimize the suffering and death from the 1918 pandemic.
David Phelps • University City