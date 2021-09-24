Letter: Coronavirus is bad, but 1918 flu was statistically worse

Regarding “COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu” (Sept. 21): Various news media accounts tell us the coronavirus is as bad as the 1918 flu. However, I question the statistical comparison. The more than 675,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus may equal those from the 1918 flu, but the U.S. population in 1918 was only 103 million, compared to 328 million today. That’s roughly 1 in 153 Americans in 1918 compared to 1 in 486 today. Granted, Alaska and Hawaii weren’t states at that time, but their combined 2.1 million population is a small portion of the total.