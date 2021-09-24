 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Coronavirus is bad, but 1918 flu was statistically worse
0 comments

Letter: Coronavirus is bad, but 1918 flu was statistically worse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

FILE - In this November 1918 photo made available by the Library of Congress, a nurse takes the pulse of a patient in the influenza ward of the Walter Reed hospital in Washington. Historians think the pandemic started in Kansas in early 1918, and by winter 1919 the virus had infected a third of the global population and killed at least 50 million people, including 675,000 Americans. Some estimates put the toll as high as 100 million. (Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress via AP, File)

 Library of Congress

Regarding “COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu” (Sept. 21): Various news media accounts tell us the coronavirus is as bad as the 1918 flu. However, I question the statistical comparison. The more than 675,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus may equal those from the 1918 flu, but the U.S. population in 1918 was only 103 million, compared to 328 million today. That’s roughly 1 in 153 Americans in 1918 compared to 1 in 486 today. Granted, Alaska and Hawaii weren’t states at that time, but their combined 2.1 million population is a small portion of the total.

Further, the 1918 flu claimed 50 million lives out of a world population of 1.8 billion, or 1 in 36 people, compared to 4.55 million out of a current world population of roughly 7.8 billion, or about 1 in 1,700. To equal 1918 levels, there would have to be 217 million dead worldwide. Things are indisputably bad now, but nowhere near as bad as they could be, and such comparisons minimize the suffering and death from the 1918 pandemic.

David Phelps • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News