Letter: Coronavirus is reminder to use better coughing practices

Regardless of how one feels about the coronavirus, there is something worth sharing about it and other diseases. One should always be sure not to spread them, even without a pandemic going on. I often don't see people covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough, and am guilty of this myself. What most annoys me, however, is the sheer number of people who cough into their hand or fist. People should cough into the crux of their arms. Coughing into your hand hasn't been what health experts recommend for well over a decade. Think about it: Your hands touch lots of different things, whereas the inside of your arm does not.
Adam Decker • Chester, Ill.