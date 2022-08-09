Letter: Coronavirus is still deadly, and Missouri can't ignore it

Regarding "1 in 8 patients will develop long Covid, Study Finds" (Aug. 5): Missourians are still dying from the coronavirus. There is no political gain to talk about the fact that the epidemic is still with us. Most people want to ignore it and move on with their lives.
However, there are some things that we can do: Respect people who are wearing masks. Respect people who choose to get vaccinated. Respect people who like being outside in the fresh air. Respect medical professionals who are just doing their jobs saving lives.
Nick Strauss • Ballwin