Letter: Coronavirus protocol timeline full of maddening glitches

Regarding “Omicron appears weaker, but good luck finding a test” (Dec. 24): Is the coronavirus testing and early treatment protocol an impossible timeline? Are the 500 million free tests soon to be supplied by the government and the new Pfizer treatment just a golden promise filled with glitches?

If you are unfortunate enough to suspect that you have contracted the virus, you have five days to get some extremely stubborn ducks in order. First, you must get a test and obtain the results. Then, you must contact your primary care doctor in order to get a prescription for a treatment. If you do not have a regular doctor, start looking and just try to get a timely appointment.

The same goes even if do you have a primary care physician. Appointments are made months in advance and, usually, when you are feeling well. If you are feeling symptomatic and test positive, all within five days, you must go back to step one and try to get a prescription from a doctor and get it filled at a pharmacy which has the drug. Many people’s five days may have already expired after step one.

Mary Morgan • Oakville